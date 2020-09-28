Tubigon is Covid spot; 10 new cases recorded

Topic |  
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Tubigon is Covid spot; 10 new cases recorded

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The municipality of Tubigon is getting the limelight with rising Covid 19 cases.

Mayor William Jao confirmed to the Chronicle on Saturday that 10 new cases of Covid positive were added bringing to 28 the total number of active Covid cases in the municipality.

The 10 new cases which included the town’s municipal engineer were among the 337 swab samples sent to the Gov. Gallares Memorial Hospital.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The engineering’s office inside the municipal hall will be locked down tomorrow while the wet section of the Tubigon Public Market will remain closed as the whole area will be disinfected today by town health authorities.

Tubigon which has a seaport is an hour and a half away from Cebu City.

The town had a total positive cases of 33 of which 15 have recovered. The remaining 18 were added with 10 new positive cases making it 28 as of last night.

The areas where these Covid positive cases reside are barangays Pooc Occidental, Pooc Oriental, Panaygan Norte, Panayagan Sur, Poblacion Centro and Panadtaran.

Mayor Jao will meet  at 10 o’clock this morning with Dr. Bob Batausa, municipal health officer and the other members of the Tubigon Inter-Agency Task Force.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Capitol earns P6K from Loboc hydropower plants

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. “So it’s not really very material,” Vice-Gov.…

Top 44 sellers of PH sites visit Bohol for Phitex

NOTE: This story was first published in The Bohol Chronicle’s Sunday print edition. In preparation for the re-opening of tourism,…

Man slits wife’s throat, stabs her to death in Jagna

A man slits the throat of his wife and then stabs her to death Thursday night in Barangay Can-upao, Jagna…

Japan magazine cites Bohol, others as No.1 international diving site

CEBU CITY – The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Friday said the Philippines was No. 1 for the first time…

7,185 sacks of rice purchased for tourism workers, only 50 distributed

Tourism industry workers are wondering why a huge rice procurement intended for them has not been given until today. This…

Man shot by in-law over land dispute in Duero

A man ended up in a hospital after he was shot by his brother-in-law amid an altercation believed to have…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply