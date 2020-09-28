Tubigon is Covid spot; 10 new cases recorded











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The municipality of Tubigon is getting the limelight with rising Covid 19 cases.

Mayor William Jao confirmed to the Chronicle on Saturday that 10 new cases of Covid positive were added bringing to 28 the total number of active Covid cases in the municipality.

The 10 new cases which included the town’s municipal engineer were among the 337 swab samples sent to the Gov. Gallares Memorial Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The engineering’s office inside the municipal hall will be locked down tomorrow while the wet section of the Tubigon Public Market will remain closed as the whole area will be disinfected today by town health authorities.

Tubigon which has a seaport is an hour and a half away from Cebu City.

The town had a total positive cases of 33 of which 15 have recovered. The remaining 18 were added with 10 new positive cases making it 28 as of last night.

The areas where these Covid positive cases reside are barangays Pooc Occidental, Pooc Oriental, Panaygan Norte, Panayagan Sur, Poblacion Centro and Panadtaran.

Mayor Jao will meet at 10 o’clock this morning with Dr. Bob Batausa, municipal health officer and the other members of the Tubigon Inter-Agency Task Force.