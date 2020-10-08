Gallares to open dialysis center in Tubigon











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque recently backed the proposal raised by Cong. Edgar Chatto to establish a Gallares Hospital extension dialysis center in Tubigon.

Chatto pushed the plan during the DOH budget hearing in Congress last week after consulting LGU Officials led by Mayor William Jao, DOH Regional Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas and Gallares Hospital Chief Dr. Mutya Macuno.

Upon Chatto’s request, Macuno sent engineers this week to inspect the place and to ensure the needed compliance to required DOH standards for dialysis centers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post, LGU Tubigon reported the inspection of Engr. John Melchor Namoc and Mr. Nilo Jabines.

Two rooms of the Tubigon Community Hospital will be designated as an extension of the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital Dialysis Center.

Based on the post-inspection report, the inspectors would recommend the feasibility of the space that could accommodate the dialysis facility.

Chatto cited LGU Tubigon led by Jao for offering their available space to be used as dialysis center.

The congressman explained that he is convinced of the need to open additional seats for patients who line up in the waiting list of dialysis centers. Tubigon is very strategic to towns in the northwestern side of Bohol, he said.

The establishment of another dialysis center in Bohol will be vital augmentation to existing dialysis centers that are located in Tagbilaran City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gallares Hospital Dialysis Center itself has a significant waiting list of dialysis patients who wish to avail of the needed procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The strategic location of the proposed sub-dialysis center is seen to significantly cut procedure costs as well as incidental expenses such as food and transportation for the patient and their companion.

The project will complement with the plan of the Provincial Government of establishing dialysis services in province-run District Hospital as announced by Gov. Art Yap, Chatto added.

