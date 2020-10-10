LGUs not allowed to change curfew hours, says Yap

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

LGUs not allowed to change curfew hours, says Yap

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

No local government unit (LGU) in the province has been allowed to revise its curfew hours.

This was the statement made by Provincial Administrator Kat Pioquinto on Friday after the Panglao LGU announced that it has adjusted its curfew hours to 12 midnight to 5 a.m. from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., which is stipulated in a provincial ordinance.

“Because there is an existing ordinance, the executive orders of the mayors and even the governor cannot contravene with the provincial ordinance,” said Pioquinto in a Zoom press briefing.

According to Pioquinto, curfew period is still from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. province wide.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Any executive order inconsistent therewith cannot be validly implemented by any local government unit under the province of Bohol,” she said.

Governor Art Yap in the same briefing reminded LGUs that provincial ordinances are “superior” over municipal or city ordinances and executive orders.

“So very clearly Panglao cannot implement this order at this point in time,” he said.

However, the governor said he will ask the Sangguniang Panlalawign to make amendments to the provincial ordinance allowing local chief executives to adjust their respective curfew hours.

Several mayors have been “clamoring” for the authority to change their curfew period, he added.

“We are going to ask our Sangguniang Panlalawigan to amend the provincial ordinance to give way to our mayors,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Panglao’s Executive Order (EO) No. 29 on the curfew adjustment which was signed by Panglao Mayor Nila Montero was supposed to take effect on October 7.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The EO also stipulated that minors in the town are allowed to go out of their homes on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. as long as they are accompanied by their parents. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol schools short of funds for printed modules

Students in the province may have to share the printed self-learning modules (SLF) due to lack of funds to cover…

PNP working with AFP to stop NPA resurgence in Bohol

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is constantly coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in its campaign to…

No problems on first day of classes —DepEd Bohol

The opening of public and private schools throughout the province of Bohol under the “new normal” has been orderly and…

Dauis-Tagbilaran bridge among PH’s priority inter-island link

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The ongoing construction of the Panglao Island…

Yap: Use Bayanihan 2 funds for tour sector, MSMEs’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAT PRINT EDITION. Gov. Art Yap gets the backing of…

Bohol road projects still a go amid pandemic

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAT PRINT EDITION. Road concreting project start at F. Dagohoy…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply