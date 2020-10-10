LGUs not allowed to change curfew hours, says Yap











No local government unit (LGU) in the province has been allowed to revise its curfew hours.

This was the statement made by Provincial Administrator Kat Pioquinto on Friday after the Panglao LGU announced that it has adjusted its curfew hours to 12 midnight to 5 a.m. from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., which is stipulated in a provincial ordinance.

“Because there is an existing ordinance, the executive orders of the mayors and even the governor cannot contravene with the provincial ordinance,” said Pioquinto in a Zoom press briefing.

According to Pioquinto, curfew period is still from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. province wide.

“Any executive order inconsistent therewith cannot be validly implemented by any local government unit under the province of Bohol,” she said.

Governor Art Yap in the same briefing reminded LGUs that provincial ordinances are “superior” over municipal or city ordinances and executive orders.

“So very clearly Panglao cannot implement this order at this point in time,” he said.

However, the governor said he will ask the Sangguniang Panlalawign to make amendments to the provincial ordinance allowing local chief executives to adjust their respective curfew hours.

Several mayors have been “clamoring” for the authority to change their curfew period, he added.

“We are going to ask our Sangguniang Panlalawigan to amend the provincial ordinance to give way to our mayors,” he said.

Panglao’s Executive Order (EO) No. 29 on the curfew adjustment which was signed by Panglao Mayor Nila Montero was supposed to take effect on October 7.

The EO also stipulated that minors in the town are allowed to go out of their homes on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. as long as they are accompanied by their parents. (A. Doydora)