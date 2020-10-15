Fiesta-goers banned in Cogon, Tagbilaran











Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City, the most populated barangay in Bohol has banned visitors and other activities that require mass gatherings that commemorate the annual fiesta of its patroness, the “Birhen sa Barangay” today and tomorrow, October 15 and 16, 2020.

Non-residents of Cogon are prohibited to attend, visit, and join any form of revelry of barangay residents who are celebrating their fiesta starting at 6 a.m. today (Thursday, Oct. 15), until 12 midnight tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 16).

Cogon Punong Barangay Nicanor Besas and Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell Yap II have directed city police and barangay tanods to establish checkpoints in all entry and exit points leading to the barangay and to deny entry to all non-residents. (KB)