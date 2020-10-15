Fiesta-goers banned in Cogon, Tagbilaran

Topic |  
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Fiesta-goers banned in Cogon, Tagbilaran

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City, the most populated barangay in Bohol has banned visitors and other activities that require mass gatherings that commemorate the annual fiesta of its patroness, the “Birhen sa Barangay” today and tomorrow, October 15 and 16, 2020.

Non-residents of Cogon are prohibited to attend, visit, and join any form of revelry of barangay residents who are celebrating their fiesta starting at 6 a.m. today (Thursday, Oct. 15), until 12 midnight tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 16).

Cogon Punong Barangay Nicanor Besas and Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell Yap II have directed city police and barangay tanods to establish checkpoints in all entry and exit points leading to the barangay and to deny entry to all non-residents. (KB)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

P27-million budget for flood-prone Tagbilaran road rehab awaited

Release of the budget for the rehabilitation of a segment of the CPG North Avenue in front of the Bohol…

Universities push for establishment of Bohol’s first medical school

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Three universities have decided to push for…

LGUs not allowed to change curfew hours, says Yap

No local government unit (LGU) in the province has been allowed to revise its curfew hours. This was the statement…

Bohol schools short of funds for printed modules

Students in the province may have to share the printed self-learning modules (SLF) due to lack of funds to cover…

PNP working with AFP to stop NPA resurgence in Bohol

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is constantly coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in its campaign to…

No problems on first day of classes —DepEd Bohol

The opening of public and private schools throughout the province of Bohol under the “new normal” has been orderly and…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply