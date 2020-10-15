P27-million budget for flood-prone Tagbilaran road rehab awaited

Release of the budget for the rehabilitation of a segment of the CPG North Avenue in front of the Bohol Wisdom School is still being awaited amid the perennial flooding problems in the area, a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official said on Wednesday.

According to DPWH First District chief Francis Flores, funding for the project has been included in the 2020 budget but documentary requirements have not yet been completed.

“Gakamulo pa mi sa kwarta, pero naa na na siya. Hopefully karong 2020 ma-implement namo na,” Flores said.

The DPWH has allotted P27.6 million for the expansion of the drainage system of a portion along CPG Avenue, Tagbilaran City’s main thoroughfare.

“Among gam-an og dakong cistern diha, kanang naay gibuhuan karon mao nay among plano,” he said.

Flores explained that the road is flood prone due to the elevated area beside it including the uphill road that leads to a residential area and the New Capitol Building.

The DPWH has been applying palliative measures to address the issue by regularly clearing the current drainage system of debris or garbage.

“Ang tanan mga hugaw gikan sa bunot, bato ana didto mahulog sa kanal sa ubos, elevated man gud na diha dapita gikan sa Capitol ug kanang sa dan sa NBI,” he said.

Amid the height of the rainy season, the road has been flooded regularly due to heavy rainfall.

Flores admitted this but clamed that floodwater in the area usually subsides quickly.

“Di ra man pud maabtan og oras, mo subside ra pud na siya dinha,” he said. (A. Doydora)

