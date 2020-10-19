Councilor eyes ban of karaoke in Tagbilaran











Karaoke singing may soon be banned on weekdays in Tagbilaran City if a proposed ordinance is passed by the city’s council.

In a proposed ordinance, Councilor Eliezer Borja, chair of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s (SP) committee on peace and order, called for the prohibition on the use of karaoke machines and loud sound systems in the city to avoid disruption when students are having online classes in their homes.

The measure is intended “to respond the challenges brought about by the adoption of non-contact strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and with due consideration to students’ home learning and employees that are working from home,” Borja said in his proposal.

Students have not been allowed to go to school amid the pandemic and have instead started online classes this month s part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Borja, the measure will be implemented 24 hours a day on Mondays to Fridays for the duration of the pandemic.

“The use of karaoke machines and other similar devices may be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays, provided that sounds emitted shall not exceed the recommended volume of 40 decibels, equivalent to normal conversation level or such volume so as not to annoy the quiet and comfort of a reasonable person of normal sensitivities in dwelling or residence in the place in which the device is operated,” he added.

The ordinance proposes penalties including imprisonment of up to 30 days or a fine of up to P5,000.

First and second-time offenders may be slapped with P1,000 and P3,000 fees, respectively.

Borja’s proposal is still scheduled to undergo first reading during the council’s next session. (A. Doydora)