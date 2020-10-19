Councilor eyes ban of karaoke in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Councilor eyes ban of karaoke in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Karaoke singing may soon be banned on weekdays in Tagbilaran City if a proposed ordinance is passed by the city’s council.

In a proposed ordinance, Councilor Eliezer Borja, chair of the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s (SP) committee on peace and order, called for the prohibition on the use of karaoke machines and loud sound systems in the city to avoid disruption when students are having online classes in their homes.

The measure is intended “to respond the challenges brought about by the adoption of non-contact strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and with due consideration to students’ home learning and employees that are working from home,” Borja said in his proposal.

Students have not been allowed to go to school amid the pandemic and have instead started online classes this month s part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Borja, the measure will be implemented 24 hours a day on Mondays to Fridays for the duration of the pandemic.

“The use of karaoke machines and other similar devices may be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays, provided that sounds emitted shall not exceed the recommended volume of 40 decibels, equivalent to normal conversation level or such volume so as not to annoy the quiet and comfort of a reasonable person of normal sensitivities in dwelling or residence in the place in which the device is operated,” he added.

The ordinance proposes penalties including imprisonment of up to 30 days or a fine of up to P5,000.

First and second-time offenders may be slapped with P1,000 and P3,000 fees, respectively.

Borja’s proposal is still scheduled to undergo first reading during the council’s next session. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran City Park launched

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

P27-million budget for flood-prone Tagbilaran road rehab awaited

Release of the budget for the rehabilitation of the drainage system of a segment along CPG North Avenue in front…

Fiesta-goers banned in Cogon, Tagbilaran

Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City, the most populated barangay in Bohol has banned visitors and other activities that require mass gatherings…

Universities push for establishment of Bohol’s first medical school

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Three universities have decided to push for…

LGUs not allowed to change curfew hours, says Yap

No local government unit (LGU) in the province has been allowed to revise its curfew hours. This was the statement…

Bohol schools short of funds for printed modules

Students in the province may have to share the printed self-learning modules (SLF) due to lack of funds to cover…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply