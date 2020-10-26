Hearing on proposed P4.6 billion prov’l budget starts today











The public is keeping an eye on the huge provincial budget for next year which is a billion more compared to this year’s budget.

The proposed 2021 budget is P4.6 billion which includes a sizable portion of loans to be earmarked for various projects lined up for next year.

Marathon budget hearings will commence Monday while it is expected to be completed by Friday this week.

Capitol observers said a smooth deliberation is expected due to absence of a strong minority bloc which could act as the fiscalizer of the SangguniangPanlalawigan.

The proposed budget was referred to the appropriate committee on Finance, Budget and Appropriations for deliberation.

Budget Officer Peter Ross Retutal said among the many priority projects is the establishment of a potable water service in the 1,109 barangays as well as the upgrading of health facilities.

The provincial law making body led by Vice Gov. Rene Relampagos will deliberate on the budget after it was submitted by the office of the governor last Oct 16, 2020.

Pursuant to Section 318 of the Local Government Code, the Local Chief Executive shall prepare the executive budget for the ensuing fiscal year and shall submit the said executive budget to the Sanggunian concerned not later than October 16 of the current fiscal year. Likewise, Section 319 of the same code, the Sanggunian concerned shall enact, through an ordinance, the annual budget of the local government unit for the ensuing fiscal year on the basis of the estimates of income and expenditures submitted by the Local Chief Executive.

