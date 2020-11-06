10 Bohol police stations getting new patrol cars

9 hours ago
Ten municipal police stations in the province will be among the first beneficiaries of newly acquired police patrol vehicles of the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters.

Through the intercession of Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame will initially turn over ten (10) Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks to 10 police stations in Bohol, according to Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo, president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) – Bohol Chapter.

The municipal police stations of Dauis, Panglao, Alburquerque, Loay, Garcia-Hernandez, Trinidad, Talibon, Bien Unido, San Isidro and Ubay will initially receive the brand new patrol vehicles based on information given to Sumaylo by Police Lt. Col Elmer Lim, the officer-in-charge of the Police Regional Office VII (PRO-7) Logistics and Research and Development Division.

Sumaylo hopes the 10 patrol vehicles, which are still in Camp Crame in Quezon City, will be delivered to said municipalities before the year ends based on

Sumaylo bared that the LMP requested the PNP for all 47 municipalities of Bohol, including Tagbilaran City, to be given new mobility assets to strengthen the capabilities of the police and in the overall maintenance of peace and order in the province. (KB, RT)

