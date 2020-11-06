Proposal to rename Bohol Circumferential Road to “CPG Superhighway” revived











The proposal to rename the Bohol Circumferential Road to the Carlos P. Garcia Superhighway gets resounding support from Boholanos.

In a random survey of radio listeners over Station dyRD’s Inyong Alagad on Wednesday during the commemoration of the 124th birth anniversary of Bohol’s most illustrious son, President Carlos P. Garcia, survey respondents said they are amenable to renaming the 261-kilometer circumferential road which traverses the coastal towns of Bohol.

Almost all of the respondents agreed that the circumferential road bearing the name of CPG is a befitting tribute to a Boholano statesman, who was also a poet, orator, teacher, lawyer, political economist, guerilla and Commonwealth military leader, champion of the Filipino First Policy, and the eighth President of the Philippines.

Two other major national highways already bear the name of President Garcia – First, the Circumferential Road 5, or commonly known as C-5 but officially named as Carlos P. Garcia Avenue, which is known for being the second most important transportation corridor in Metro Manila, after EDSA. C-5 is a network of roads and bridges that serves as a beltway around Metro Manila spanning 32.5 kilometers and traversing through the metropolitan cities of Valenzuela, Quezon City, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pasay, Parañaque and Las Piñas. Second, is the Carlos P. Garcia National Highway, also known as Davao City Diversion Road, which is an 18-kilometer, 2 to 6-lane highway and expressway that serves as a primary diversion route from Davao City proper and to major roads traversing towards Tagum City.

The main highway in Tagbilaran City is also named Carlos P. Garcia Avenue which traverses the entire road stretch starting from Barangay Bool to Barangay Manga.

Some survey respondents suggested naming the road as CPG Circumferential Road or CGP Highway, instead of being tagged as a “superhighway”.

Back in 2016, Bohol officials proposed to rename the road in honor of former Bohol governor and Second District congressman Erico B. Aumentado.

Several years back, now Vice Governor Rene Relampagos, during his tenure as First District representative, also filed House Bill 4331 proposing to name the highway as Carlos P. Garcia Circumferential Road. (KB, RT)