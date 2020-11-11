Two sources eyed to end San Miguel water woes

Two sources eyed to end San Miguel water woes

Governor Arthur Yap (left) with San Miguel Mayor Virgilio Mendez (center) | File Photo

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Abundant water sources in two San Miguel barangays have been discovered which Gov. Arthur Yap said could potentially end the town’s perennial lack of the basic necessity.

Yap visited San Miguel on Thursday and dropped by the proposed water drilling sites in barangays Tomo and Mansanao. 

Mayor Virgilio Mendez is finding means to successfully drill the potential water sources.

He was hopeful of additional help from the provincial government as his LGU in the Second District does not have enough fund to do develop the water sources.

The governor visited the town coincidentally to deliver the P1 million assistance of the province to improve the LGU waterworks system.

Vocal in his plan of providing water to still more than 600 waterless barangays provincewide, Yap listened to the plea of San Miguel residents who have eversince been suffering from lack to almost no water.

Seeing the amount of water found on the sites, Yap committed to help Mendez and his people by also lending to the LGU the province’s drilling equipment to expedite works.

In addition, Yap said the provincial government is willing to back up the LGU in availing of a P30 million financing from any government financing institution for the water project.

The governor was in town to also distribute San Miguel’s share of the eight kilos of premium rice and contact tracing card per family amid the pandemic.

The card can be used by any member of the family to whom it is issued in entering an establishment, office or any building to do face-to-face transactions.

This is for easier contact tracing when a COVID-19 positive case is found to have gone to a place. 

Further, Yap led the turnover of the 3.8-kilometer road rehabilitation project which provides access from barangay Kagawasan to barangay Caluasan.

The governor was joined by Rep. Aris Aumentado, Board Member Frans Gelaine Garcia and the local officials headed by the mayor. 

The project was funded by the Asian Development Bank and jointly implemented by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, LGU of San Miguel and Provincial Government of Bohol.

It is part of the rural infrastructure component of the DENR Integrated Natural Resources and Environment Management Project.

The road project costed P23 million and is directly benefitting at least 120 households in Kagawasan alone. (PRIMER)

