Albur mulls P10-million loan for landfill heavy equip’t











Albur Cluster Sanitary Landfill in Alburquerque | File Photo: Emiliano Balios

The local government unit of Alburquerque is considering borrowing up to P10 million from the Landbank of the Philippines to purchase heavy equipment for the operation of the Albur Cluster Sanitary Landfill.

According to Alburquerque Mayor Richie Buates, the amount will be used to purchase a backhoe worth around P8 to P10 million for use at the landfill which serves a large portion of the province.

The local chief executive noted that they still have an operational backhoe provided by the national government but it has recently been bogging down.

“Way undang og kaguba kay old model man gud ang gihatag,” Buates said.

It would cost more to repeatedly repair the machine instead of buying a brand new heavy equipment, he added.

The backhoe will also be used for road maintenance in the town as the current unit could not be utilized for heavy-duty work.

“Di namo magamit og maintenance sa road. Magsige mi og suwat sa Kapitolyo, usahay ang sa province naa sa layong lungsod mao maghuwat pa mi og dugay. Karon palang daan mga tulo ka buwan na mi gahuwat,” he said.

The Albur landfill serves almost all municipalities in the province’s first district.

According to Buates, the plan is already set for discussion at the town’s Sangguniang Bayan to allow the municipality to execute the loan. (A. Doydora)