20 Bohol towns mull suspension of LSI, OFW entries for holidays











Locally stranded individuals and overseas Filipino workers arrive at the Bohol Panglao International Airport via sweeper flight from Metro Manila. | FILE PHOTO: Panglao APOS

Around 20 local government units (LGU) are planning to suspend their accommodation of returning locally stranded individuals (LSI) and overseas Filipino workers (OFW) during the Christmas season to allow their coordination and safety teams to rest for the holidays, a Capitol official said Friday.

“Ang ubang lungsod gusto sila na at least ang ilahang mga focal persons, ang mga mo-sundo sa ilang mga LSIs—dugay naman pud more than six months na ta ningsugod og dawat sa atong LSIs and OFWs—so bisa’g this holiday season makapahuway sila,” said Provincial Administrator Kat Pioquinto in a virtual press briefing.

Pioquinto however noted that this was still the partial number of LGUs which intend to suspend their operations in facilitating the entry of LSIs and OFWs during the holidays.

The Capitol will still have to finalize the list of towns and confirm when the suspensions will start.

According to Pioquinto, the LGUs who will decide to implement the moratorium will need approval from the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force.

“Atong gi-remind ang mga mayors na og mag decide g’yud sila, e-announce na nila, kinahanglan og conferment sa regional IATF,” she said.

So far, only the town of Talibon has filed a resolution seeking approval for their suspension of LSI and OFW entry.

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap meanwhile said that the city will continue to accept LSIs and OFWs during the holidays.

“We will be accepting them nonstop even during Christmas break but they are apprised to schedule their travels properly if they want to be out of the quarantine facility before Christmas,” Yap said.

The city LGU is planning to add more quarantine facilities to accommodate more returning LSIs and OFWs for the Christmas season which is projected to draw more homecoming Boholanos even amid the pandemic.

All LSIs and OFWs are required to undergo a 14-day facility quarantine in their respective hometowns upon arriving in any part of the province.

They however are also allowed to choose to quarantine themselves in select hotels and resorts if they are willing to spend for their accommodation.

All arriving LSIs and OFWs need to coordinate with their respective towns’ focal persons before booking a sweeper flight or sea trip to the province so authorities can prepare their coordination and safety teams which will transport the homecoming Boholanos from the airport or seaport directly to the quarantine facility. (A. Doydora)