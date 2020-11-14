Tutor seeks drones, microsatellites, more bases for PCG

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Tutor seeks drones, microsatellites, more bases for PCG

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Bohol Third District Rep. Alexie Tutor is seeking the establishment of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) bases in 19 key areas across the archipelago and the technological modernization of the agency to broaden its reach and deepen its monitoring capabilities.  

Tutor proposed through House Bill No. 7965, which will amend the Philippine Coast Guard Act of 2009, to equip the PCG with unmanned drones, microsatellites and smart buoys.

The bill also seeks the establishment of “at least two” PCG bases in 19 major island and island groups in country including Bohol.

“These steps would enable the PCG to expand and deepen its coverage of strategic locations nationwide,” Tutor said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The first-term congresswoman who is a member of the House of Representatives’ appropriations committee also intends to add more teeth to maritime laws through the proposed measure.

“Enforcement of our maritime laws can be more effective with the gradual addition of PCG field offices, bases, and facilities at a pace that is prudent and realistically affordable through the national budget and official development assistance,” she added.

Under the bill, the following islands and island groups will have at least two bases manned by PCG personnel and fully provided with needed equipment, support services and vessels as determined by the PCG admiral and transportation secretary:

  • Batanes group of Islands
  • Kalayaan Island Group
  • the Tawi-Tawi Islands
  • Basilan Islands
  • Dinagat Islands
  • Polilio Islands
  • Catanduanes Island
  • Samar Island; Leyte Island
  • Bohol Island Province
  • Guimaras Island Province
  • Occidental Mindoro and adjacent islands
  • Oriental Mindoro and adjacent islands
  • Panay Island; Siquijor Island
  • Marinduque Island Province; Romblon Island Province
  • Masbate Island Province
  • Camiguin Island Province

“The bill authorized the secretary of transportation to approve the basic complement of Coast Guard Resources program of the major islands and island groups,” Tutor said.

The proposed measure also tasks the Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Information and Communication Technology, Department of National Defense, and the Philippine Space Agency “to cause the creation, deployment, management, and operation of maritime microsatellites for specific multiple-purpose mission tasking consistent with the missions, roles, powers, and functions of the Philippine Coast Guard.” (RT)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Albur mulls P10-million loan for landfill heavy equip’t

The local government unit of Alburquerque is considering borrowing up to P10 million from the Landbank of the Philippines to…

LSIs posing as tourists when ‘travel bubble’ opens will be denied entry in Tagbilaran

As Bohol prepares to reopen tourism in Panglao through its “travel bubble,” Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell Yap II warns…

Two sources eyed to end San Miguel water woes

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Abundant water sources in two San Miguel…

Mandatory quarantine for tourists entering Bohol scrapped

Tourists entering Bohol no longer need to undergo quarantine upon their arrival as the health protocol was deemed “impossible” to…

10 Bohol police stations to get new patrol cars

Ten municipal police stations in the province will be among the first beneficiaries of newly acquired police patrol vehicles of…

Proposal to rename Bohol Circumferential Road to “CPG Superhighway” revived

The proposal to rename the Bohol Circumferential Road to the Carlos P. Garcia Superhighway gets resounding support from Boholanos. In…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply