Tagbilaran exec proposes pre-employment drug testing for LGU workers

An official from Tagbilaran City’s anti-drug council on Tuesday called for the strict imposition of a mandatory drug testing for newly hired employees of the city’s local government unit (LGU).

City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CPOC) chairman and chief of the Barangay Affairs and Constituency Unit (BACU) Alvin Azucar said that potential employees, particularly those applying for job order or casual positions, should secure a negative drug test result before they are officially hired.

Acuzar, during a meeting with the City Peace And Order Council, said employees were subjected to random testing but pre-employment testing has not been mandatory.

“Ang current policy nato is adto ra nato sila e-random drug test during the employment period. Ang among edugang sa palisiya ug e-propose sa CADAC before hiring dapat naa na g’yuy negative results,” he said.

The official noted that the testing could either be paid for by the employee or shouldered by the LGU.

Testing costs around P65 at the City Health Office.

According to Acuzar, the city currently has 2,000 drug testing kits which may be used for potential employees.

Acuzar’s proposal came after the recent arrest of a City Hall employee in a police anti-drug operation.

Last week, a composite team of the PDEA and the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Jenilyn Fuerte, a job order employee of the Tagbilaran City government, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion.

Her husband, Joseph Fuerte, who was the operation’s target was also identified as a former employee of the Tagbilaran City Traffic Management Office.

He however remained at large after he escaped during the operation. (A. Doydora)