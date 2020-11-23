BRP Ivatan en route to Visayas with PhilSys kits

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

BRP Ivatan en route to Visayas with PhilSys kits

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

MANILA – The Philippine Navy (PN) has announced that one of its landing craft heavy, the BRP Ivatan (LC-298), left Sangley Point in Cavite on Saturday to transport National Identification System (PhilSys) registration kits to the Visayas.

Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, PN public affairs office chief, said the vessel is skippered by Commander Paul Anthony Yamamoto and is carrying 35.48 tons of cargoes.

This includes 1,897 PhilSys registration kits to be distributed to eight provinces in the region – Cebu, Bohol, Iloilo, Antique, Capiz, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, and Leyte.

“This is in line with the logistics support extended by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) using its sea, air, and land assets to enable the distribution of PhilSys registration kits to 32 PSA provincial offices all over the country,” Roxas added.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Aside from the Navy, the Philippine Army covers the distribution in Luzon and the Philippine Air Force in Mindanao.

“This mission underscores the capability of the PN, among other AFP branches of service, to provide much needed logistical support, especially in this time of pandemic when interisland and provincial transportation are limited,” she added.

Roxas said this further demonstrates the PN’s readiness to collaborate with other government agencies toward bringing to the people the services they need. (PNA) 

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Travel PH app to keep tourists updated on open destinations

MANILA – The newly-launched Travel Philippines web application will keep tourists updated on the status of destinations that recently reopened, providing…

C. Visayas reservists ready to serve at front line vs. Covid-19

CEBU CITY – Reservists in Central Visayas are ready to answer the call of President Rodrigo Duterte to serve in…

11 more Region 8 residents test positive for Covid-19

TACLOBAN CITY – Eastern Visayas has 11 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, bringing its total to 611, the Department of…

2,700 from COVID-19 in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY – The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas has recorded a total of 2,772 patients who have…

New quarantine classification in Cebu City ‘final’

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent announcement on the latest quarantine classification in Cebu City is already final and can…

PNP-CIDG receives 169 SAP-related complaints so far

MANILA – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has so far handled 169 cases on alleged anomalies in the distribution…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply