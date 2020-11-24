3 ex-NPA rebels surrender to authorities











Three former members of the rebel communist armed group New People’s Army (NPA) have voluntarily surrendered to the authorities and are now looking forward to peaceful lives.

Using their underground aliases, “Ka Noli,” “Ka Ramon” and “Ka Prapra” told members of the media yesterday that they decided to lay down their arms and return to the folds of the law out of disenchantment with the unfulfilled promises of the communist armed movement and after realizing they have an opportunity to become productive members of society.

During a press conference held at the at the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) on Tuesday which was organized by the National Task Force in Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (CTF-ELCAC) spearheaded by the Philippine Army’s 47th Infantry Battalion, the rebel returnees recounted their said experiences as part of the armed insurgency and how they were misled by the communist movement’s promise of a better life.

According to the 3 surrenderees, they realized that everything they learned from their comrades in the underground movement were all lies that were meant to mislead them into opposing the development programs of the government.

Lt. Col Alan Tabudlo, commander of the 47th IB, Philippine Army, said that the surrender of the three former armed rebels is a big blow to the communist terrorist group, especially here in the province of Bohol, saying the return to the folds of the law of the former NPA rebels is a huge victory for the government’s efforts towards peace and ending the communist-terrorist insurgency.

Tabudlo lauded civil society organizations for the progress which it has made against the communist insurgency.

Tabudlo added that the surrender of former communist rebels can be attributed to the intensified education and information campaign conducted by the Philippine Army among the rural folks. He said the hardships experienced by the insurgents in the countrysides is also contributing to the continuing decline of support from the masses to the communist movement. (kb, rt)