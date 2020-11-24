Loboc mayor dismayed over ‘foul-smelling’ rice from Capitol

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Loboc mayor dismayed over ‘foul-smelling’ rice from Capitol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Loboc Mayor Leon Calipusan on Monday expressed dismay over the alleged allocation of foul-smelling rice from the Capitol for supposed relief distribution to workers in the tourism industry which has been heavily hit by the ongoing health crisis.

“Akong gikasakitan ngano naa may bahong bugas na ihatod diri sa akong lungsod, labayanan lang ta ani og mga reject na pagkaon. Usa unta na gipada diri ila unta ng gisusi,” said Calipusan.

According to Calipusan, he initially received reports on the off smell of the rice which he then verified and later proved to be true.

“Bag-o pa ko nakahibaw ani na naa diay mga bugas ani na wa e-claim tungod kay baho. Pag-anha nako, tinuod g’yud na baho,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The rice distributed by the Capitol through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) arrived in Loboc in mid-October.

The Chronicle reached out to PSWDO chief Mita Tecson for comment but did not get an immediate response.

While the rice stocks left with the Loboc government were allegedly foul-smelling, Calipusan has yet to verify if some of those that have already been distributed also emitted an off smell.

According to Calipusan, the town has around 1,000 employees in the tourism sector who were displaced due to the pandemic.

He said around 700 have received the rice subsidy from the provincial government while 300 bags of rice have yet to be claimed.

Calipusan, saying that he felt “insulted” by the allocation of poor-quality rice for his town, added that he will coordinate with the PSWDO for replacement of the stocks or to have these returned.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Imbis malipay ko na kaming mga taga Loboc gitagaan og ayuda, pero ang gihatag na ayuda dili maayong klase na bugas,” he said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The municipal chief executive explained to affected tourism industry workers in his town, which is one of the province’s top tourism draws through the world-renowned Loboc River, that they are not getting their rice allocation due to its poor quality as he will be returning these to the PSWDO.

Earlier, the provincial government announced that it was distributing P8.9 million worth of rice to affected workers in the tourism industry throughout the province.

Tecson previously said that each beneficiary will get 10 kilos of rice from the National Food Authority. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran running out of spaces in LSI quarantine facilities

Locally stranded individuals (LSI) planning to go home to Tagbilaran City for the Christmas season may have a hard time…

National Geographic picks Bohol among ‘4 dream destinations’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol, and its crown-jewel Panglao Island, has…

Dagohoy Revolution: Things you may not know (PART 3)

Proem As I indicated in the previous articles, the account of Fr. Juan de la Concepcion does not have dates. …

Tagbilaran City to close cemeteries on All Souls,’ All Saints’ Days

All public and private cemeteries in Tagbilaran City will be totally closed from the public during the observance of “All…

No clearance to sail for cargo ship that hit Mabaw Reef; operator liable for damages

M/V Seaborne 7, the cargo vessel that ran aground in Mabaw Reef last Thursday has temporarily been suspended from shipping…

Balilihan holds public hearing over water supply deal w/ BWUI

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Sangguniang Bayan in Balilihan chaired by…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply