New LTE sites, upgrades in 115 barangays: Globe











MANILA – At least 115 barangays across the country now have better internet speeds through new LTE sites and upgrades, Globe Telecom, Inc. (Globe) said on Monday.

In a statement, Globe said its LTE sites expansion improved the quality of its services “by more than 50 percent” in 17 barangays and at least 10 percent in 64 barangays in Metro Manila, Marinduque, Bohol, Sorsogon, Iloilo, Bulacan, Rizal, Antique, Pampanga, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Samar, Tarlac, Cebu, Zamboanga, Pangasinan, Cebu, Albay, Batangas, Leyte, Isabela, Davao del Sur, Palawan and Albay.

It said 16 barangays in Quezon City, Manila, Valenzuela, San Juan, and Parañaque have also newly-built LTE sites.

Bulacan, it said, had the most number of barangays with significant improvement in call, text and data services with 43 upgraded sites in Bocaue, Malolos, Marilao, Sta. Maria, San Miguel Calumpit, Norzagaray, San Ildefonso, San Jose Del Monte, Guiguinto, Baliuag, Bustos and San Rafael.

Globe also had upgraded sites in barangays of Alaminos, Pangasinan; Dumaguete in Negros Oriental; Iriga City in Camarines Sur; Cabatuan and Lopez Jaena in Iloilo; Sialon in Negros Occidental; Panglao in Bohol; Daraga in Albay; Cauayan City in Isabela; Sogod in Southern Leyte; Patnongon in Antique; and Tacloban City in Leyte.

“Globe is eyeing to make more than 10,000 cell site upgrades in key cities and municipalities as part of its three-pronged strategy for its network upgrades and expansion, which includes aggressive cell site builds and fast-tracking the fiberization of Filipino homes nationwide,” it said.

Joel Agustin, Globe Senior Vice President for Program Delivery, said some of these site upgrades were made in areas that only had call and text services.

“With the upgrade to 4G LTE, they will have so many opportunities to make the most out of their connectivity,” Agustin said. (PNA)