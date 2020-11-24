Typhoon Ulysses victims thank Boholanos for “Tabang Luzon” donations











A man reacts as he takes a break from cleaning mud outside his house, which was submerged due to floods caused by Typhoon Ulysses in Marikina City. (REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)

Thousands of victims of Typhoon Ulysses on Monday sent their thanks to Boholanos for contributing cash and in-kind donations for relief efforts in two of the hardest-hit areas, particularly, the provinces of Isabela and Catanduanes.

“Tabang Luzon,” the emergency fund and relief drive initiated by The Bohol Chronicle and Station dyRD raised a total amount of P1,155,915.00 in five days including dozens of boxes and sacks of in-kind donations, such as used clothing, blankets, slippers and rice.

The total cash donations were divided into three – apportioning more than half of the raised amount to the severely affected island-province of Catanduanes which was also the first to bear the brunt of Typhoon Ulysses, the amount of P600,000.00 was sent through the Diocese of Virac, Catanduanes; and the remaining cash donations were sent to the province of Isabela, P355,915.00 of which was sent through the Diocese of Ilagan, Isabela, and P200,000.00 for Santiago, Isabela sent through our partner radio station dwMX.

All three recipients of the cash donations are involved in the 24-hour emergency response work on the ground and providing displaced and affected families the relief they need.

Speaking on behalf of the typhoon victims, Bishop William Antonio of the Diocese of Ilagan, Isabela, Bishop Manolo Delos Santos of the Diocese of Virac, Catanduanes, and “DJ Shawn” of Station dwMX – Santiago, Isabela, aired their gratitude for the help extended by Boholanos over dyRD’s Inyong Alagad yesterday.

Bishop William Antonio acknowledged receiving the amount of P355,915.00 for the Diocese of Ilagan, Isabela. The prelate said the amount goes a long way for their relief efforts, especially those who have been displaced and left homeless in the wake of Ulysses.

Bishop Manolo Delos Santos of the Diocese of Virac, Catanduanes also acknowledged receipt of the P600,000.00 cash, while DJ Shawn of Station dwMX in Santiago, Isabela also recognized the P200,000.00 cash donations.

Even after the fund drive “Tabang Luzon” officially closed on Friday, November 20, well-meaning Boholanos continue to bring in cash donations to the twin media outlet’s office. As of this writing, residents of Loay town sent more cash donations in the amount of P51,000.00 which was personally turned over by Loay Mayor Hilario Ayuban during Inyong Alagad on Monday.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, all donations in kind were turned over to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) which has requested for an Air Force plane to bring the relief assistance to the typhoon stricken towns in Luzon. (KB)