Tagbilaran City Council approves P1-billion budget for 2021

November 27, 2020
The Tagbilaran City Council on Friday approved on third and final reading the proposed P1-billion budget for 2021.

Nine of the city’s 12 councilors voted to approve the 2021 budget ordinance sponsored by Councilor Tim Butalid, chairman of the Committee on Appropriations and Accounts, with three abstentions.

The 2021 budget at P1,060,026,232 is over P5 million more than last year’s allocation.

The city, as stated in the budget ordinance, will prioritize the funding of infrastructure and health services projects including COVID-19-related expenses.

A large chunk of the budget will also go to education particularly for college scholarship programs and the operations of the Tagbilaran City College.

The city also intends to spend more on its ALERT program, a purok-based community watch team, zoological supplies, and honoraria for Sangguniang Kabataaan kagawads.

Any allotted amount that will not be utilized due to health and movement protocols set amid the pandemic will be reverted back to the general fund and will be included in the supplemental budget to fund other programs such as the Aid to Barangay and socialized housing programs of the city. (AD)

