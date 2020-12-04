Two mild quakes jolt parts of Bohol

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Two mild quakes jolt parts of Bohol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Image courtesy of Phivolcs

Two minor earthquakes—at magnitude 2.2 and magnitude 1.9—jolted southwestern Bohol particularly Panglao Island in the wee hours of Friday.

In two separate bulletins, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremors were felt at 2:20 a.m. and 2:42 a.m.

The first quake at magnitude 1.9 hit 6 km southwest of Dauis.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 34 kilometers (km).

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The next temblor at magnitude 2.2 struck the resort island at 6 km north east of Panglao.

It hit at a shallow depth of 1 km below the ground and was also tectonic in origin.

No intensities were reported, Phivolcs said.

Damages and aftershocks were also not expected.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Foul smell ‘normal’ for NFA rice variant, says Loboc MSWDO

The rice packs allocated by the Capitol for tourism industry workers in Loboc, which were earlier alleged to be foul-smelling,…

Man stabbed dead while sleeping in Tagbilaran

A 41-year-old man was stabbed dead allegedly by his friend while he was sleeping on a hammock in a known…

After 9 years in hiding, man wanted for homicide falls in Loboc

Police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man for homicide charges nine years after he had gone into hiding in a…

Over 40,000 LSIs, OFWs entered Bohol in 8 months

Over 40,000 locally stranded individuals (LSI) and overseas Filipino workers (OFW) have entered Bohol in a span of eight months…

Approval of LSI, OFW home quarantine up to LGUs, says Capitol health exec

It will be up to the local government units (LGU) to either allow or bar locally stranded individuals (LSI) and…

PDEA seizes P238k shabu in Panglao drug bust

Two alleged drug dealers were arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and a composite police team during a…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply