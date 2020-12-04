Two mild quakes jolt parts of Bohol











Image courtesy of Phivolcs

Two minor earthquakes—at magnitude 2.2 and magnitude 1.9—jolted southwestern Bohol particularly Panglao Island in the wee hours of Friday.

In two separate bulletins, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremors were felt at 2:20 a.m. and 2:42 a.m.

The first quake at magnitude 1.9 hit 6 km southwest of Dauis.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 34 kilometers (km).

ADVERTISEMENT

The next temblor at magnitude 2.2 struck the resort island at 6 km north east of Panglao.

It hit at a shallow depth of 1 km below the ground and was also tectonic in origin.

No intensities were reported, Phivolcs said.

Damages and aftershocks were also not expected.