Another dawn quake shakes parts of Bohol

Image courtesy of Phivolcs

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of central Bohol at dawn on Saturday, a day after two weak quakes hit southwest in Panglao Island.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in a bulletin said the tremor hit 7 kilometers northwest of Batuan town at 4:04 a.m.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and struck at a depth of 23 km beneath the ground, Phivolcs said.

No intensities were recorded.

The state seismic bureau said no damages and aftershocks were expected.

Early on Friday, two quakes hit near the towns of Dauis and Panglao at magnitude 1.9 and 2.2, respectively.

