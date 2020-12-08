Landslide damages Bilar highway











Photo: via Ricardo Angcog

A national highway currently undergoing road widening in Bilar has been partly closed after it was severely damaged following a landslide that hit amid rains on Saturday last week.

Senior Master Sgt. Joel Calamba of the Bilar Police Station said half of the road segment collapsed due to landslide but no one was injured and no vehicular damages were reported.

Calamba on Monday said that heavy rains may have softened the soil while he also noted that trees have been cut in the area as part of a road project and the loss of these may have further loosened the foundation of the highway.

“Gisugdan na man gud og backhoe ang ubos na bahin sa karsada unya wa na puy mga kahoy, ga uwan-uwan pud…mao siguro nay nakaingon. Mga 100 meters subay sa kalsada ang gipamutol,” he said.

One lane of the road is still passable but engineers are still assessing the extent of the damage while a warning signage has been placed in the damaged area.

Engr. Elvira Lomotos of the Department of Public Works and Highways’ third district office told the Chronicle on Monday that a team has been sent to inspect the damaged road.

“Ang giingon sa contractor naay daghang langob-langob sa kilid amo pang verifyon karon,” Ancog said, adding that the project is under Moanya Construction.

The four-meter portion of the road is undergoing widening which required the cutting of trees.

“Wa man pud gihurot og putol ang kahoy, para lang maagian sa sheet pile,” she said.

Lomotos team as of Monday continued to assess the extent of the damage while she assured that the project will continue as planned.

She said that the current is road is made of asphalt but the widened portion will be concrete. (Allen Doydora)