Bishop says plazas with light displays drawing crowds, calls for distancing











Bishop Daniel Parcon of the Diocese of Talibon has called for the observance of social distancing in municipal plazas or parks particularly those showcasing Christmas lights display.

Parcon made the appeal on Tuesday after noticing that some plazas have been drawing large crowds at night due to their light displays.

“E-remind lang siguro ang mga mayors na e-regulate na kay bisag asa ko na lungsora na makaagi ko anang public plaza perteng daghanang taw mga gabii mura’g wa na may COVID,” said Parcon.

Parcon who heads one of two dioceses in the province noticed the congestion in plazas in his travels to various towns as part of his role as bishop.

The Church leader however did not specify which towns had congested parks.

“Ga sige man g’yud ko og lakaw-lakaw as a bishop lain-laing man kong lungsod na maadtuan, tanan g’yud na makita na ni nig-agi nako sa plaza, kanang Christmas lights na gipang display, dugokon g’yud sa mga taw,” he added.

The Diocese of Talibon oversees over 30 parishes spread across various towns in northeastern Bohol.

The issue on crowds converging in plazas is not only in towns as the provincial government earlier this month ordered the closure of the Plaza Rizal in Tagbilaran City for the same reason.

Gov. Arthur Yap issued the order when COVID-19 cases in the province suddenly surged in the first week of December.