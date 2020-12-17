Woman dies of electrocution while trying to fix wire in Bien Unido











A 43-year-old woman died of electrocution while trying to fix an electrical wire near her home in Bien Unido town after complaining of having no electricity in her home for several days, police said.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Lloyd Garcia of the Bien Unido Police Station, Maria Garcia traced the portion of the electrical wire which was cut and tried to reconnect it when she accidentally touched a live wire at past 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Maria died on the spot.

“Iyang gi susi aha dapit sa linya ang naputol, pag hikap-hikap niya nagunitan niya tong return na linya,” said Lloyd.

Maria had complained of having no electricity in her home for five days and was told to wait for linemen from the Bohol Electric Cooperative (BOHECO) to fix it.

Lloyd said that the BOHECO was supposed to deploy personnel to the area on the next day.

“Wa na siguro to siya kaagwanta kay way kuryinti, basin mo tan-aw to og salida o unsa…Gi ingnan na siya na ayaw sa tanduga na, paabuta lang ang BOHECO na mo ayo ana,” he added.

Authorities noted the electrical wire may have been cut after it was hit by a fallen tree branch. (A. Doydora)