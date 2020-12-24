Assault rifle found near NPA-Army clash site in Sevilla turned over to PNP











An assault rifle believed to be owned by the New People’s Army (NPA) has been turned over to the Bohol police Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB).

The M4 assault rifle was found in a mountainous area in Barangay Bayawahan by a concerned citizen earlier this week and later turned over to the police’s intelligence unit, said Staff Sgt. Ricar Patac of the Sevilla Police Station.

In June, government troops and suspected NPA fighters figured in a brief encounter in Barangay Bayawahan. No one was injured during the clash but authorities were able to arrest one self-confessed rebel.

The village was also the site of the recent killing of 66-year-old Germenihelda Dologuin by men who claimed to be NPA rebels.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Patac, the gun likely belonged to the NPA but they could still not confirm this.

“Posibli na ilaha kay didto man nakit-an dapit sa gigirahan,” he said.

The police officer noted that they also found two magazines and 40 live rounds in the area.

Meanwhile, investigations on the slay of Dologuin on December 19 are still ongoing.

Initial police probe indicated that Dologuin was forced out of her home in Barangay Bayawahan and shot dead execution style near a basketball court in the village.

Before leaving the crime scene, the assailants claimed that they were NPA members. (A. Doydora)