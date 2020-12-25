Army in Bohol on alert vs. NPA as no holiday ceasefire declared











File Photo: 47th Infantry Battalion

The Philippine Army (PA) in Bohol will remain on alert during the holidays in preparation for any attacks or activities of the New People’s Army (NPA) as the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) celebrates its 52nd founding anniversary on December 26.

Increased sightings and alleged activities of the NPA, the CPP’s armed wing, have recently been reported in the province which has been deemed insurgency free for a decade.

According to 1st Lt. Grace Remonde, civil operations chief of the PA’s 47th Infantry Battalion, they are ready to respond to any threats.

“Ang inyong kasundaluhan sa Bohol nagpabilin kami na alerto aron anytime makatubag mi sa inyohang tawag,” said Remonde.

Remonde however noted that they are not on red alert status since government troops have the province’s peace and order situation under control.

President Rodrigo Duterte had earlier announced that there will be no ceasefire between the state and the rebels for the holiday season.

He added that there may no longer be any holiday truce with the leftist armed wing under his administration.

“There will be no ceasefire ever again under my term as president. For all intents and purposes the ceasefire is dead,” he said earlier this month. (A. Doydora)