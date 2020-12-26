Candijay to open children’s play park, dancing fountain

Candijay Children’s Play Park and Dancing Fontain

The municipality of Candijay will inaugurate two new public attractions, a children’s park and a dancing water fountain on Saturday.

Candijay Mayor Christopher Tutor and wife Rep. Alexie Tutor of the third district will lead the inauguration at 4 p.m.

According to the Candijay local government unit, both facilities were designed to provide an avenue for leisure to children even amid the pandemic.

The new children’s park will be free to the public.

It is replete with swing sets, a slide, seesaw, roundabout, obstacle course and a spring rider.

The park allows children aged three to 16 to play inside with an adult companion.

However, only a limited number of children are allowed to go inside the play park at a time so social distancing may be observed inside the facility.

Children will enter as a batch and they will be allocated a specific time to play inside to accommodate more kids.

The play park and dancing fountain will be open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Strict safety measures will be implemented inside the park such as hand sanitizing and the wearing of clean socks.

Those with flu-like symptoms such as cold, cough and fever will not be allowed to enter the park. (RT)

