Sevilla inaugurates Bohol’s first containerized quarantine facility

The municipality of Sevilla has inaugurated its containerized quarantine facility for locally stranded individuals (LSI) and returning overseas Filipinos (ROF), the first of its kind in Bohol.

According to Sevilla Mayor Judith Dano, the project which was funded by the Department of Social Services and Development (DSWD) through its Kalahi-CIDSS (Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services) program was turned over to the local government unit (LGU) in a ceremony on Monday.

“These are container vans gikan sa Cebu then gi convert into a quarantine facility. Matud pa na first time na diri na gihimo sa Bohol kay mostly mga Kalahi projects is concreting of roads but because we are in a pandemic, the community decided to have this instead,” Dano said.

The DSWD allotted more than P2 million for the project, she added.

Meanwhile, the LGU provided the lot for the new quarantine center, a septic tank and some labor expenses.

The facility includes three container vans which house 10 cubicles and three comfort rooms.

On top of the containerized quarantine center, the LGU also received P3 million worth of personal protective equipment for frontliners and other medical supplies for the facility.  

The additional budget was also used to purchase beds and air coolers for each of the 10 cubicles.

“Each room has a cooler so komportable g’yud ang LSI,” she said.

The container vans were set up near the town’s regular quarantine facility in Barangay Cambague. (A. Doydora)

