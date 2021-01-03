Boholano postmaster general dies

Topic |  
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Boholano postmaster general dies

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Postmaster General Joel Ottara who traces his roots to Getafe town died last Thursday at the San Pedro Hospital in Davao City.

The Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) top honcho died due to bone and lung ailments. He was 66 years old.

Otarra was initially admitted at the St. Lukes Medical Center in Quezon City but decided to fly to his hometown in Matina, Davao City last Dec. 19 where he was admitted at another hospital for a few days.

He was checked out from the hospital and he then continued medical treatment at his home until last Thursday when he was brought back to the San Pedro Hospital.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He died at the health facility on the same day at 9 p.m.

His remains were cremated in Davao City on Saturday.

He is survived by his wife, Veronica dela Cruz from Davao and children Joe, Jonica and Joann with two grandchildren.

Otarra first assumed as postmaster general and CEO of PHLPost, a government-owned and controlled corporation, under the Aquino administration.

In 2016, he submitted a courtesy resignation to then-newly elected President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte however rejected Otarra’s request to be allowed to step down from the post as the president instead extended his term as PHLPost postmaster general and CEO.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Otarra who studied at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Tagbilaran City was earlier named as one of the 70-year-old institution’s outstanding seminarians.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

2 linemen die after electric post in Bilar falls

Two linemen of the Bohol Electric Cooperative (BOHECO) 1 died after an electric post they were working on fell to…

Man shot dead while driving motorcycle in Antequera

Police are still looking for leads and are “facing a blank wall” in the killing of a man in a…

Solar power project in Sikatuna delayed due to COVID but pushing through

Establishment of the proposed 35-megawatt solar power farm in Sikatuna town has been delayed due to quarantine restrictions imposed due…

Police seize P170k shabu in Tagbilaran drug bust

A man who claimed to be a police informant was arrested by operatives of the Tagbilaran City Police Station’s (TCPS)…

18-year-old woman falls in Dauis drug bust

An 18-year-old woman was arrested by police for alleged sale of illegal drugs in Dauis town on Wednesday afternoon. The…

Police seize P102k shabu from Tagbilaran fisherman

Police on Tuesday afternoon seized shabu worth P102,000 from a fisherman in Tagbilaran City. In a report, authorities said they…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply