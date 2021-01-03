Boholano postmaster general dies











Postmaster General Joel Ottara who traces his roots to Getafe town died last Thursday at the San Pedro Hospital in Davao City.

The Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) top honcho died due to bone and lung ailments. He was 66 years old.

Otarra was initially admitted at the St. Lukes Medical Center in Quezon City but decided to fly to his hometown in Matina, Davao City last Dec. 19 where he was admitted at another hospital for a few days.

He was checked out from the hospital and he then continued medical treatment at his home until last Thursday when he was brought back to the San Pedro Hospital.

He died at the health facility on the same day at 9 p.m.

His remains were cremated in Davao City on Saturday.

He is survived by his wife, Veronica dela Cruz from Davao and children Joe, Jonica and Joann with two grandchildren.

Otarra first assumed as postmaster general and CEO of PHLPost, a government-owned and controlled corporation, under the Aquino administration.

In 2016, he submitted a courtesy resignation to then-newly elected President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte however rejected Otarra’s request to be allowed to step down from the post as the president instead extended his term as PHLPost postmaster general and CEO.

Otarra who studied at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Tagbilaran City was earlier named as one of the 70-year-old institution’s outstanding seminarians.