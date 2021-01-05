2 Chinese nationals rescued after going missing while diving in waters off Loon











Two Chinese nationals, a woman and a man, were rescued in waters of Sibonga, Cebu several hours after they went missing while scuba diving near Cabilao Island in Loon, Bohol on Monday morning.

According to Corporal Jade Vincent Solon of the Loon Police Station, diving instructor Eddie Chia, 28, and Wang Tian Peng, 35, who are checked in at the Royal Palms in Panglao were found at 4:30 p.m., more than six hours after they started diving.

Solon said that the Chia and Peng did not surface along with the others in their group more than an hour after they started scuba diving at 10:15 a.m.

The duo was diving with a group of nine other Chinese nationals and three Filipinos.

“An hour later ga usa-usa na og saka tong mga Chinese na ga-dive unya pagsaka nila sa motorized banca ga head count sila mao to na-discover nila na ang duha wala pa,” said Solon.

Solon said that Chia and Peng were able to return to the surface but were carried away from the dive site due to strong current.

The group then immediately notified the Loon Police Station which in turn launched a rescue operation along with members of Oplan Kalasag ni Dagohoy, Loon Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the town’s Bantay Dahat and local divers who volunteered.

According to Solon, Chia and Peng were found floating in waters off Sibonga, some two nautical miles away from the dive site, by volunteers who joined the rescue operation.

“Ga buwag-buwag mi og pangita and luckily nakit-an sila ni Arnold Carlon sa atubang bahin sa Sibonga…nangaluya na sila kay taiw bay 10:15 sila gasugod og dive unya nakit-an hapon na,” he added.

Both Chinese nationals who were in stable condition were checked by health authorities and were later cleared.

Based on the police’s probe, the group had clearance from the Philippine Coast Guard in Panglao to conduct the diving activity. (A. Doydora)