Dengue cases in Bohol plummet by 62% in 2020











The number of dengue cases in Bohol dramatically declined in 2020 marking a whopping 62 percent drop in infections caused by the dreaded mosquito-borne illness for the entire year.

Data from the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) 7 showed that the province recorded 2,942 cases in 2020, down from 7,387 cases in 2019.

The number of deaths due to disease also dropped from 44 in 2019 to 16 in 2020.

Provincial Health Office (PHO) chief Dr. Reymoses Cabagnot attributed the plummet in cases to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions that have kept the public indoors more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Usa ana kay restricted man ang mga lakaw sa mga taw, kalugar pud siguro og limpyo sa ilang bay,” Cabagnot said.

The health official noted that the cases may have dropped also due to the suspension of face-to-face classes in schools where infections have been known to be acquired.

“Pwede pud ng way klase kay naa man puy mga batang natakdan og dengue didto sud sa skwelahan, so karon na way klase, na eliminate na,” he added.

Based on the RESU data, the town of Talibon recorded the most number of dengue cases in 2020 at 396. The town also tallied seven deaths due to complications caused by the illness.

The northeastern municipality was followed by Tubigon with 209 cases and one death, Tagbilaran with 195 cases, Jagna with 182 cases, Clarin with 134 cases, Loon with 109 cases and one death, Getafe with 108 cases and one death, Ubay with 105 cases and two deaths, Anda with 102 cases, and Calape with 86 cases.

Most of those infected with the disease were in the 11-15 age bracket at 23 percent. The youngest to be infected was a days-old newborn while the oldest was a 94-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabagnot hopes that the number of cases will continue to drop in 2021 through the efforts of officials particularly those at the barangay level who should maintain anti-dengue measures such as an information drive on how to combat the spread of the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the absence of a cure or vaccine for dengue, Cabagnot reminded the public to continue to follow the health department’s 4S strategy against the potentially fatal disease.

The 4S plan involves searching and destroying mosquito breeding places, securing self-protection, seeking early consultation, and supporting fogging and spraying in hotspot places. (Allen Doydora)