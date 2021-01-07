Female cop survives alleged suicide attempt inside Tagbilaran hospital











A police officer survived an alleged suicide attempt inside a hospital in Tagbilaran City where she was confined, authorities said.

Based on the police’s initial probe, 26-year-old cop Maria (not her real name) shot herself in the side of her chest inside her room at the Tagbilaran Community Hospital at past 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Maria, who is assigned in Talibon, had been confined at the hospital for “delusional disorder” since January 5.

The woman’s boyfriend who is also a cop had been keeping her company but had to go to the restroom.

He claimed that upon returning he saw Maria with a pistol in hand which she then used to shoot herself.

He told authorities that he hid Maria’s service firearm when he went out.

Maria was transferred to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City for treatment of her gunshot wound.

She was in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police investigators have taken the service pistols of Maria and her boyfriend which were both found inside the room following the incident for further examination. (JL, WM)