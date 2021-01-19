Bohol ports of entry on alert as Visayas records 1st African swine fever case

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Bohol ports of entry on alert as Visayas records 1st African swine fever case

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The provincial government and various agencies have placed personnel in different ports of entry on heightened alert after the first African Swine Fever (ASF) case in the Visayas was detected in the adjacent province of Leyte.

Provincial veterinarian Bing Lapiz on Monday said that the presence of the ASF in two villages in Abuyog, Leyte was confirmed last week prompting the Department of Agriculture to alert nearby provinces in the Visayas which remained free of the highly contagious disease more than a year after cases were first reported in Luzon and Mindanao.

According to Lapiz, Bohol, through an executive order signed by Gov. Art Yap on Friday last week, expanded its ban on the entry of livestock transport vehicles, even empty ones, from Leyte on top of Mindanao and Luzon.

“Atong karaan na pamaagi, pwede man mo sud ang ilang empty vehicle diri sa ato, unya ang atong mga baboy ug mga baka ikarga nato sa pantalan so dili sila kasuroy kutob ra pantalan para kargahan sa atong mga baboy, pero karon na naay outbreak sa Leyte dili na g’yud ta magpasud,” Lapiz said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

All vehicles entering the province even private ones are now required to undergo disinfection to prevent the spread of ASF and COVID-19.

Monitoring in coastal villages have also been tightened to stop the entry of pork products through small fishing boats.

Lapiz said that locals may be tempted to purchase swine and pork products from Leyte considering that sellers in the nearby province could lower their prices due to the outbreak.

“Ga lay down to og scheduling sa information campaign alang sa mga coastal barangay kay giingon g’yud ni governor na pahibaw-on ang mga taw, e-inform para makatabang sila kay dili ra man regular ports nato ang agian sa mga taw,” she said.

Bohol has been imposing a strict stance on its efforts to prevent the entry of ASF considering that it has a P6-billion swine industry which is mostly comprised of backyard hog raisers to protect.

The province since late 2019 banned the entry of live pigs, pork and pork products into the province as part of efforts to keep the province ASF-free.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

ASF is a deadly viral disease which affects only hogs and cannot be transmitted to humans. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Police captain to face raps in fatal road mishap in Maribojoc

The recently replaced police chief of Antequera has been slapped with multiple charges after he accidentally rammed a motorcycle with…

Seaman shot dead in Inabanga

A 36-year-old seaman was shot dead by still unidentified assailants in Inabanga town at dawn on Monday. The fatality, Miguel…

Father dead, son critical in Danao shooting

A man previously convicted of gun and drug charges was killed while his 15-year-old son and neighbor were also injured…

Bohol’s ‘barangay basketball bubbles’ in limbo as RIATF approval awaited

The Regional Inter Agency Task Force (RIATF) still has not responded to Bohol’s appeal to allow the playing of basketball…

Teenager, 19, killed in alleged shootout with Alicia police

A 19-year-old man was shot dead during an alleged shootout with police in Alicia town on Sunday night. The teenager,…

Ex-Bohol official’s bday bash violated protocol?

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Facebook posts again fueled controversy about alleged…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply