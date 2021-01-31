Bohol’s new elite marine fire force ready for dispatch











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

New elite marine firefighters are ready for emergency dispatch, according to provincial fire marshal CInsp. Raul Bustalino who presented them to Gov. Arthur Yap at Capitol on Wednesday.

They completed their training and now belong to the newly-activated, highly-skilled Bureau of Fire Protection – Marine Fire Search and Rescue Force (BFP-MFSRF) based at the Fire Substation in Lourdes, Panglao.

Trained for highly technical cases, the specialized unit men are skilled in water, underwater, even high angle and mountain searches and rescues, among others.

However, the BFP still needs fund for additional equipment that can better enable the unit.

The Bohol fire chief presented to the governor the programs and plans of the BFP under his command.

Bustalino confided to Yap that additional fire stations in the province also need to be built.

There are still four towns—Danao, San Miguel, Duero and Lila—having no fire stations.

The BFP-Bohol chief asked the governor to help in reaching out to the national government to fasttack the release of funds for the fire stations.

Yap committed to intervene for a stronger lobby, particularly with the highest command of the BFP and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The governor congratulated the new elite firefighters numbering to 18 during their “new year’s call” led by the provincial fire marshall and their unit head, Insp. Ben Bradpitt Lopez. (Anne Marie Uy, PRIMER)

