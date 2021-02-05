Cargo vessel runs aground in Loon











Photo: via Estrella Vagorski

A cargo vessel ran aground in waters off Cabilao Island in Loon early on Friday.

Seaman Second Class Rodel Astromo of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Bohol said none of the crew members of the Trans Asia 5 was hurt, but authorities were still assessing if there were damages to the marine environment in the area.

Authorities were already working to move the stranded vessel.

“All is well. Ang pag guyod nalang ang giasikaso,” said Astromo.

According to Astromo, the vessel was headed towards the Catagbacan Port in Loon when it ran aground.

Authorities meanwhile were still investigating what caused the incident. (AD)