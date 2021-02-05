Cargo vessel runs aground in Loon

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Cargo vessel runs aground in Loon

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Photo: via Estrella Vagorski

A cargo vessel ran aground in waters off Cabilao Island in Loon early on Friday.

Seaman Second Class Rodel Astromo of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Bohol said none of the crew members of the Trans Asia 5 was hurt, but authorities were still assessing if there were damages to the marine environment in the area.

Authorities were already working to move the stranded vessel.

“All is well. Ang pag guyod nalang ang giasikaso,” said Astromo.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Astromo, the vessel was headed towards the Catagbacan Port in Loon when it ran aground.

Authorities meanwhile were still investigating what caused the incident. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Ex-BM Jumamoy eyes congressional seat in 2nd District

Former Provincial Board member Jaja Jumamoy who has been rumored to run for the second district’s congressional seat has confirmed…

Bohol LTO suspends implementation of child car seat law

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Bohol has suspended the enforcement of Republic Act (RA) No. 11229 or the Child…

Bohol records 15 new COVID-19 cases

Bohol has recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases fueling the resurgence of virus cases in the province which have risen to…

Lim confirms she will run for Congress

Valencia Mayor Kat Lim, the youngest municipal chief executive in the province, has officially confirmed that she will seek a…

After 16 years in hiding, man accused of raping girl, 15, nabbed in Antequera

A man who filed a complaint against his neighbor for beating him up ended up in jail after he inadvertently…

Chatto cites DPWH 1st district chief for service, leadership

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Rep. Edgar Chatto honored Department of Public…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply