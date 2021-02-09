Dauis to ban Anda residents from entering town











Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo on Monday said she will issue a memorandum barring Anda residents from entering the first district municipality.

The pending directive was devised after the Anda local government unit (LGU) last week issued a memorandum urging its residents to refrain from visiting Dauis which has recorded a high number of local transmission cases of COVID-19.

According to Sumaylo, she will order the town’s police to establish checkpoints to prevent the entry of Anda residents into the town.

Dauis is the gateway municipality to the resort town of Panglao where the province’s lone airport, the Bohol Panglao International Airport, is located.

Although Sumaylo said that Anda Mayor Dodong Amper’s order is “unfair,” she noted that her move is meant to support Anda’s memorandum.

“Mauwaw man pud ta sa Dauis og simbako naay ma positive sa ila unya kitay mapasanginlan dinhi sa Dauis…Dili nato pasudlon, dili nato paagion kay agi’g respeto pud sa ilang memorandum,” Sumaylo said in an interview with the media.

The ban will last while Anda’s memorandum will remain effective, she added.

Amper’s directive which was issued on February 5 stipulated that anyone who has visited the towns of Ubay and Dauis, which have the highest number of local transmission cases in the province, will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon entering Anda.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 community transmission in the towns of Ubay and Dauis, all Andahanons are strongly discouraged to go to these towns,” Amper said.

As of Monday, the towns of Dauis and Ubay have 27 and 12 active local transmission cases, respectively. (rt)