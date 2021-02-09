Dauis to ban Anda residents from entering town

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Dauis to ban Anda residents from entering town

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo on Monday said she will issue a memorandum barring Anda residents from entering the first district municipality.

The pending directive was devised after the Anda local government unit (LGU) last week issued a memorandum urging its residents to refrain from visiting Dauis which has recorded a high number of local transmission cases of COVID-19.

According to Sumaylo, she will order the town’s police to establish checkpoints to prevent the entry of Anda residents into the town.

Dauis is the gateway municipality to the resort town of Panglao where the province’s lone airport, the Bohol Panglao International Airport, is located.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Although Sumaylo said that Anda Mayor Dodong Amper’s order is “unfair,” she noted that her move is meant to support Anda’s memorandum.

“Mauwaw man pud ta sa Dauis og simbako naay ma positive sa ila unya kitay mapasanginlan dinhi sa Dauis…Dili nato pasudlon, dili nato paagion kay agi’g respeto pud sa ilang memorandum,” Sumaylo said in an interview with the media.

The ban will last while Anda’s memorandum will remain effective, she added.

Amper’s directive which was issued on February 5 stipulated that anyone who has visited the towns of Ubay and Dauis, which have the highest number of local transmission cases in the province, will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon entering Anda.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 community transmission in the towns of Ubay and Dauis, all Andahanons are strongly discouraged to go to these towns,” Amper said.

As of Monday, the towns of Dauis and Ubay have 27 and 12 active local transmission cases, respectively. (rt)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Gallares breaks ground for P1.5-billion Cortes facility

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol marks another milestone in health system…

Bohol LTO suspends implementation of child car seat law

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Bohol has suspended the enforcement of Republic Act (RA) No. 11229 or the Child…

Rep. Tutor calls for suspension of child car seat law

Bohol Third District Rep. Alexie Tutor has called on the Department of Transportation to suspend the full implementation of the…

Scrapping of UP-DND accord threatens academic freedom, says Tagbilaran councilor

A Tagbilaran City councilor said that the termination of the almost 31-year old Department of National Defense (DND) and University…

Bohol’s new elite marine fire force ready for dispatch

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. New elite marine firefighters are ready for…

Bohol’s 1st District DPWH chief reassigned after 8-year service

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has ordered the reassignment of the chief of Bohol’s First Engineering District…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply