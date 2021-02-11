Hospital personnel know best if renationalization is needed, says Talibon mayor











Talibon Mayor Janet Garcia on Wednesday said that insights of personnel of the Garcia Memorial Provincial Hospital should be considered first in deciding whether or not the facility will be renationalized amid the apparent tug of war between the Capitol and two of Bohol’s congresspersons for the administration of two provincial government-run hospitals in the province.

Garcia told the Chronicle that having the facility renationalized and keeping it under the provincial government both have their upsides and that employees should weigh in on which would be more beneficial to the facility’s development.

“Naghuna-huna lang pud ko kung unsa g’yud ang makaayo sa kadaghanan siguro it will be fair for everybody kung kuhaon ang side sa hospital if ever unsa pud ang ilang idea regarding that kay og naay pinaka taw na mas naay say ana, syempre sila man,” said Garcia.

Second District Rep. Aris Aumentado earlier filed House Bill No. 8297 which seeks to transfer the GMPH from the administration of the province to the Department of Health (DOH).

The bill will also increase the facility’s bed capacity from 75 to 300 persons.

Aumentado’s bill was filed at the House of Representatives after Third District Rep. Alexie Tutor proposed a similar measure which will convert the Candijay Community Hospital (CCH) into a district hospital and increase its bed capacity from 10 to 50.

Tutor’s bill will also transfer the CCH from the administration of the province to the DOH.

According to Garcia, she will help set consultations with the personnel of the facility.

“Og unsay maakajo maoy nay ahoa. Kung unsay tan-aw ni Cong. Aris, kay kahibaw man pud ko na gatan-aw siya sa kaujuhan sa daghan pero kung mao nay iyang plano, ok ra pero mangutana sa pud ko sa taga hospital,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Art Yap who has sought a P483-million loan for the modernization of Bohol’s 10 province-run hospitals has maintained an apprehensive stance on both measures.

According to Yap, he will only support the two lawmakers’ initiative if the DOH can assure that it will absorb all of the province’s employees and take over the modernization and expenditures of the facilities.

“Mo support ko basta klarohon nato na pundohan nila ang expansion, pundohan nila ang modernization, day-to-day operations, dawaton nila ang mga empleyado nato, ang ilang mga retirement, support sa ilang hazard pay, sweldo,” he said.

The governor also noted that the DOH will have to pay rent for land use as both facilities are erected on provincial government-owned lots. (A. Doydora)