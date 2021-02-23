Quarantine upon arrival in Bohol still in place, says Yap

Governor Art Yap on Tuesday clarified that quarantine for those entering the province has not been abolished.

Yap in a Capitol radio program said that only those who opt to undergo COVID-19 testing will be allowed to skip quarantine upon arrival as stipulated in Executive Order No. 12 which takes effect in March.

“Dili nato gitangtang ang quarantine rules, apan gi-harmonize nato ang mga rules aron di maglibog ang atong mga katawhan. Naay quarantine rules gihapon,” the governor said.

Yap noted that the province accepts negative COVID-19 results from Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, either through swabbing and saliva extraction, and rapid antigen tests (RAT).

Those entering the province may have themselves tested in their places of origin 72 hours prior to travelling to Bohol or upon arrival in the province.

A negative RT-PCR result from a test taken three days prior to arrival will allow the person to enter Bohol and stay in the island without quarantine for three days. Extended stay would require another PCR or RAT.

“Kung mag-extend sila sa ilang pag pujo dinhi sa Bohol magpatest sila usob sa ika-upat na adlaw ug negative sila sa ilang ika-duhang test, makagawas na sila,” Yap said.

However, those who would opt undergo RT-PCR testing upon arrival will have to be quarantined while waiting for their results.

If results are negative, they may stay in the province for five days out of quarantine but will have to undergo another test on the sixth day for extension of stay.

Individuals who wish to enter the province may also opt to undergo RAT upon arrival.

If the result turns out negative, the person may stay in the province without quarantine for three days. Similarly, the arriving individual will have to undergo another RAT or RT-PCR test on the fourth day for extended stay.

Those who arrive in the province with a negative test result from a RAT taken within 48 hours prior to arrival will need to undergo another RAT upon arrival in Bohol. Those who pass both testing will be allowed to stay in the province without quarantine for five days.

Bohol, in coordination with the Department of Tourism, has been easing entry protocols as part of efforts to resuscitate the province’s slumping tourism industry.

Less stringent quarantine measures were initially only applicable to tourists entering the province’s so-called “tourism bubble” but these were later expanded to include anyone arriving in the island amid flak from returning Boholanos who had to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days. (A. Doydora)

