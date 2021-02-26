Bohol’s local transmission cases hit all-time high with 108 active infections

The number of active local transmission cases of COVID-19 in Bohol has hit an all-time high continuing its surge to 108 as of Thursday.

Most of the locally transmitted infections were recorded in Tagbilaran City with 29 cases, Ubay with 21 cases and Dauis with 18 cases.

The same data released by the PHO on Thursday showed that Bohol has 122 active COVID-19 cases, indicating that locally transmitted infections accounted for 89 percent of the total number of ongoing cases.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez reminded the public that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is actively spreading in the province as manifested through the increasing number of local transmissions.

“Kining pagdaghan sa local transmission again sama sa akong gipasabot it is an affirmation na nia g’yud sa atong palibot ang COVID, nia sa katilingban, wa ka makahibalo kung naa sa imong silingan, imong kauban sa trabaho, kasakay nimo sa sakyanan ug uban pa,” Lopez said.

Lopez who is also the PHO’s assistant chief appealed to the public to continue observing health protocols such as the proper use facemasks and maintaining social distancing.

“Let’s avoid na magkumpulan ang mga taw, maintain at least one meter ug kung posibli two meters ang distansya sa matag usa,” he said.

Since February, Bohol has recorded a total of 1,065 COVID-19 cases.

Some 923 of those infected with the virus while 20 have succumbed to complications caused by the disease.

