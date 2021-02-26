New AFP chief to arrive in Bohol today











Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana | Photo: courtesy of Philippine Army

Newly-designated Armed Forces of the Philippines chief-of-staff Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana will be arriving in Bohol on Friday afternoon in what will be his first visit to the province as the AFP’s highest-ranking official.

Sobejana will land at the Bohol Panglao International Airport in Panglao town on board a Philippine Air Force C295 aircraft at 2 p.m. and will head straight to Cortes town for the groundbreaking of the Philippine Army’s Special Forces Riverine School, said 1st Lt. Grace Remonde, communications officer of the PA’s 47th Infantry Battalion.

The Army school will house the Special Forces Battalion and Waterborne Department and riverine facilities.

According to Remonde, Sobejana will be accompanied by his command staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will stay for a night at the Henann Resort in Panglao and will head back to Manila on Saturday.

Sobejana officially assumed as the AFP’s top general in the first week of February.

He replaced General Gilbert Gapay who has retired.

Prior to being named by President Duterte as AFP chief, Sobejana was the commanding general of the PA. (with a report from R. Tutas)