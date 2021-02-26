Ubay island-village gets power supply access

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Ubay island-village gets power supply access

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Tintinan, Ubay Barangay Captain Victoria Alicida, beside Rep. Aris Aumentado, cries as she thanked those who helped facilitate the completion of facilities that will finally provide villagers round-the-clock access to electricity.

The island-barangay of Tintinan in Ubay finally has round-the-clock electricity after the completion of a submarine cable and a distribution line that will now transmit power supply to the village.

The new facilities were inaugurated on Wednesday during a ceremony led by the Bohol Electric Company (BOHECO) II, Ubay Mayor Constan Reyes and Rep. Aris Aumentado, who helped facilitate the allocation of funds for the project.

According to Aumentado, the submarine cable costs P24 million while the distribution line is worth P2 million.

The funds for the project were sourced through the National Electrification Administration, he added.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, Victoria Alicida, the village’s barangay captain, could not hold back her tears as she thanked those who facilitated the completion of the project which she has also long pushed for.

“Dili matukib ang akong pagpasalamat tungod kay sa kadugay na akong gipaningkamutan sa kadugay na panahon,” Alicida said.

According to BOHECO II general manager Eugene Tan, the project took three months to complete including the assembly of the submarine cable.

The kilometer-long cable stretches from Barangay Governor Boyles in mainland Bohol to the island village.

Tan said the project will benefit some 200 households in the 32-hectare island which has a population of over 700 people. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

DOTr features Jagna’s newly expanded port

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) featured the Jagna Port as among the agency’s achievements through the government’s “Build, Build, Build”…

Quarantine upon arrival in Bohol still in place, says Yap

Governor Art Yap on Tuesday clarified that quarantine for those entering the province has not been abolished. Yap in a…

Chatto files bill for fair fuel prices

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol first district Representative Edgar M. Chatto…

Tagbilaran SP calls on Gov. Yap to allow families to ride tricycle together

The Tagbilaran City Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has appealed to Governor Arthur Yap to allow members of one family to ride…

Notice of illegal construction issued vs Bohol Capitol for ‘bagsakan’ center

The Office of the Building Official in Tagbilaran City has issued a notice of illegal construction to the Provincial Government…

Tagbilaran LGU orders work stoppage vs CPG park ‘farmers’ market’

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) has issued a stoppage order against the construction of a farmers’ market in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply