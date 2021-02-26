Ubay island-village gets power supply access











Tintinan, Ubay Barangay Captain Victoria Alicida, beside Rep. Aris Aumentado, cries as she thanked those who helped facilitate the completion of facilities that will finally provide villagers round-the-clock access to electricity.

The island-barangay of Tintinan in Ubay finally has round-the-clock electricity after the completion of a submarine cable and a distribution line that will now transmit power supply to the village.

The new facilities were inaugurated on Wednesday during a ceremony led by the Bohol Electric Company (BOHECO) II, Ubay Mayor Constan Reyes and Rep. Aris Aumentado, who helped facilitate the allocation of funds for the project.

According to Aumentado, the submarine cable costs P24 million while the distribution line is worth P2 million.

The funds for the project were sourced through the National Electrification Administration, he added.

Meanwhile, Victoria Alicida, the village’s barangay captain, could not hold back her tears as she thanked those who facilitated the completion of the project which she has also long pushed for.

“Dili matukib ang akong pagpasalamat tungod kay sa kadugay na akong gipaningkamutan sa kadugay na panahon,” Alicida said.

According to BOHECO II general manager Eugene Tan, the project took three months to complete including the assembly of the submarine cable.

The kilometer-long cable stretches from Barangay Governor Boyles in mainland Bohol to the island village.

Tan said the project will benefit some 200 households in the 32-hectare island which has a population of over 700 people. (A. Doydora)