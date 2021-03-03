Bohol SP OKs measure lowering PCR test rate to P3,800 for non-PhilHealth members

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Tuesday approved a measure that lowers the price of the government’s RT-PCR testing through its molecular laboratory from P4,500 to P3,800.

According to Vice Governor Rene Relampagos, the SP during its regular session approved an amendment to Section 3 of Provincial Ordinance 2020-025 which sets the prices of testing at the Bohol Containerized PCR Laboratory.

“Atong gipasahan og motion nga gi-exempt ang three-reading rule aron mapadali ang aprroval niini nianang paagiha para maka-avail dayon ang publiko,” said Relempagos who presided over the session.

Testing for PhilHealth members meanwhile is still at P3,409 but will be fully covered by the state-run health insurer, he added.

Those using donated testing kits or their own will still only have to pay P2,077.

The amendment was made following an appeal from the Office of the Governor which was prompted by the issuance of Department of Health-Department of Trade and Industry Circular No. 2020-0391.

The memorandum requires a uniform rate for PCR testing nationwide.

“Aron ni para ma-align ta sa tanan, mao atong gihimo ang kausaban,” said Replampagos.

The vice governor noted that the amendment will take effect once the amendment is signed by Governor Art Yap which is expected immediately since he was the one who requested for the SP’s approval of the measure. (R. Tutas)

