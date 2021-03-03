Bohol to require 1 negative PCR result for entry, other tests to be waived











The provincial government is set to further relax entry protocols in Bohol as authorities intend to only require a single negative RT-PCR test issued 72 hours prior to arrival, waiving the need to undergo additional testing while already in the province.

This was confirmed to the Chronicle by Provincial Administrator Kathyrin Pioquinto on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pioquinto, Governor Art Yap will be issuing a new executive order to amend the current entry protocols.

“Wala pa ang EO, to be finalized palang—port of origin 72-hour PCR test,” said Pioquinto in a text message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who do not have a negative PCR test result prior to departure will be tested upon arrival in Bohol.

Pioquinto said the arriving individual without a negative test result will be swabbed and quarantined by the receiving local government unit.

Quarantine will last until a negative PCR test result is released.

Currently, those who will stay in Bohol for more than three days will be required to undergo repeat testing on their fourth day.

The additional testing is done on top of the first test conducted prior to departure or upon arrival arrival in the province. (R. Tutas)