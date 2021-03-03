Bohol to require 1 negative PCR result for entry, other tests to be waived

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Bohol to require 1 negative PCR result for entry, other tests to be waived

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The provincial government is set to further relax entry protocols in Bohol as authorities intend to only require a single negative RT-PCR test issued 72 hours prior to arrival, waiving the need to undergo additional testing while already in the province.

This was confirmed to the Chronicle by Provincial Administrator Kathyrin Pioquinto on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pioquinto, Governor Art Yap will be issuing a new executive order to amend the current entry protocols.

“Wala pa ang EO, to be finalized palang—port of origin 72-hour PCR test,” said Pioquinto in a text message.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Those who do not have a negative PCR test result prior to departure will be tested upon arrival in Bohol.

Pioquinto said the arriving individual without a negative test result will be swabbed and quarantined by the receiving local government unit.

Quarantine will last until a negative PCR test result is released.

Currently, those who will stay in Bohol for more than three days will be required to undergo repeat testing on their fourth day.

The additional testing is done on top of the first test conducted prior to departure or upon arrival arrival in the province. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol SP OKs measure lowering PCR test rate to P3,800 for non-PhilHealth members

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Tuesday approved a measure that lowers the price of the government’s RT-PCR testing through its molecular…

Firm with lowest bid to run Bohol power plant pulls out

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Therma Visayas, Inc. (TVI), a subsidiary of…

Chatto to file bill establishing economic zones in Loon, Calape, Tubigon

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. First District Congressman Edgar Chatto is filing…

Ubay island-village gets power supply access

The island-barangay of Tintinan in Ubay finally has round-the-clock access to electricity after the completion of a submarine cable and…

DOTr features Jagna’s newly expanded port

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) featured the Jagna Port as among the agency’s achievements through the government’s “Build, Build, Build”…

Quarantine upon arrival in Bohol still in place, says Yap

Governor Art Yap on Tuesday clarified that quarantine for those entering the province has not been abolished. Yap in a…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply