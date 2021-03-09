Over 500 urban poor families to benefit from housing project in Tagbilaran











After years of living in illegal settlements and precarious seaside houses, more than 500 families will benefit from a program of the National Anti-Poverty Commission and Tagbilaran City government which will provide low-cost housing to informal settlers.

NAPC Undersecretary Paterna Ruiz, after presenting the program to the Sangguniang Panglungsod’s (SP) during its regular session on Friday last week, told the Chronicle that the project will include the establishment of two housing developments in Barangay Poblacion I and Barangay Cabawan.

The NAPC expects to break ground for the project in June, this year.

Among the beneficiaries pinpointed by the government for the project are144 families from an informal settlement in Amakan which was earlier demolished and 400 families living along the city’s coastline.

“Ang sa Cabawan to accommodate kadtong controversial Amakan squatters ug families nga imminent ang demolition so atoang gitabangan, unya ang atong on-site development para sa atong mga mangingisda na Tagbilaranon gibutang nato sa Poblacion I,” said Ruiz.

According to Tagbilaran City Vice Mayor Toto Veloso, some four three-story buildings with 50 units will be erected in Barangay Poblacion I for the seaside dwellers.

Meanwhile, duplex houses will be built in Barangay Cabawan for the informal settlers from Amakan, Dampas, Booy, Poblacion I and Manga.

Considering the magnitude of the project, the NAPC has tapped several agencies to be part of the “Convergence Program” including the Tagbilaran government, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and Department of Public Works and Highways, among others.

“This will be a huge project and it will need all the help it can get from the different members of the Convergence Program. Each members’ contribution is crucial for the implementation and success in the fulfillment of the right of decent housing and community for the informal settlers who are fisherfolks, workers in the informal sector, women and children,” Veloso said.

Ruiz, during the SP regular session, presented the program plan to city lawmakers for the legislative body to issue a resolution endorsing the project.

The NAPC is also set to submit the necessary documents to the City Planning Development Office and secure permits from the government. (A. Doydora)