Bohol bishop bares large-scale corruption in gov’t











Bishop Abet Uy

Bishop Abet Uy of the Diocese of Tagbilaran, in a mid-Mass revelation, partly exposed an alleged large-scale corruption by a government official.

Uy, in his homily on March 5, 2021, said the official pocketed at least P20 million a month in kickbacks from businessmen.

“P20 milyones kada bulan, tungod sa pag-abuso sa iyang posisyon. Mangayo man siya og bahin sa mga negosyante para sa iyang bulsa, nakapang ‘Hesus’ ko uy. Tiaw bay kadako anang kwartaha,” said Uy.

The top Bohol Church leader however did not name the alleged corrupt government officer or indicate if he or she is an elected official of the province.

Uy was astounded with the amount of money allegedly involved in the corrupt practice.

“Unsaon mana niya pag-gamit? Mahurot pa ba na niya? Dili ba siya makonsensya nga mo gamit anang kwartaha na dili mana iya? Kining hugaw na kwarta mao ba niya ibuhi sa iyang pamilya?” Uy said.

The bishop, in contrast, praised those who have succeeded in life by doing honest work.

“Makadayeg ta sa mga taw na nadato tungod sa ilang tinud-anay na trabaho og kanang grabe na pagpaningkamot. This, I believe, is what God wants—that we do honest work and that we give our best in everything that we do,” Uy said.

Although no other details were disclosed by Uy regarding the issue, the bishop’s revelation came after an alleged “tong collection” racket victimizing quarry operators in the province was exposed by the media two months ago.

The collector allegedly demanded a payment of P50 per cubic meter of extracted limestone from the quarry operators.

Meanwhile, the Capitol has denied involvement in the scandal noting that the “tong” collector described by quarry operators is not on the payroll of the provincial government.