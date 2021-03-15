Laga named Bohol DPWH-1 chief

Topic |  
March 15, 2021
March 15, 2021

Laga named Bohol DPWH-1 chief

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

A Boholano has assumed as the new district engineer of the Department of Public Works & Highways (District I).

Engr, Godofredo Laga, Jr. assumed the post vacated by Engr. Francis Antonio Flores who is now assigned in DPWH Negros Oriental.

Laga assumed last Friday.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He was formerly the assistant district engineer in DPWH-2nd district in Ubay prior to his assumption as new district engineer in DPW-I based in Tagbilaran City.

He also served as officer-in-charge of Cebu 1st Engineering district before he became assistant district engineer of Flores.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol SP OKs resolution allowing Yap to open P2-billion credit line

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has passed a resolution giving Governor Arthur Yap the authority, on behalf of the provincial government, to…

BM calls for probe on expensive V-hire fare in Bohol

A Provincial Board member has called on her colleagues in the legislative body to investigate the reported exorbitant fare of…

BFP breaks ground for P7.3-million Garcia Hernandez Fire Station

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) broke ground for the new Garcia Hernandez Fire Station on Monday to coincide with…

Over 500 urban poor families to benefit from housing project in Tagbilaran

After years of living in illegal settlements and precarious seaside houses, more than 500 families will benefit from a program…

Local firm ‘determined’ to build renewable hybrid power plant in Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol Hybrid Energy Corporation (BHEC), declared its…

Chatto files bill to rename Gallares Hospital

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. First District Representative Edgar Chatto has filed…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply