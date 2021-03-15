Laga named Bohol DPWH-1 chief











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

A Boholano has assumed as the new district engineer of the Department of Public Works & Highways (District I).

Engr, Godofredo Laga, Jr. assumed the post vacated by Engr. Francis Antonio Flores who is now assigned in DPWH Negros Oriental.

Laga assumed last Friday.

He was formerly the assistant district engineer in DPWH-2nd district in Ubay prior to his assumption as new district engineer in DPW-I based in Tagbilaran City.

He also served as officer-in-charge of Cebu 1st Engineering district before he became assistant district engineer of Flores.

