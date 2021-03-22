DOLE-7 releases P500k to aid Boholanos start biz











BUDDING ENTREPRENEURS. Senior labor and employment officer Ma. Corazon Monroid of DOLE-Bohol field office (fourth from left) is joined by Rep. Edgar Chatto during the turnover of check Wednesday (March 17, 2021) amounting to PHP560,000 in livelihood assistance to PAGMATA president Concepcion Bruñidor (third from right). Members of the Bohol-based association will use the funds to start their respective enterprises. (Photo courtesy of DOLE-7)

CEBU CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has released over P500,000 in livelihood grant to beneficiaries in Bohol, the agency said on Thursday.

The funds will be used by the beneficiaries to start their respective enterprises.

In her report to DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton, DOLE-Bohol field office officer in charge Angelie Salgados reported that funds were released on Wednesday to members of the Panaghiusa sa Mga Gagmay’ng Magpatigayon sa Tagbilaran (PAGMATA) association and three more individuals.

Salgados said the beneficiaries will soon venture into production of souvenir items.

“They are expected to produce sandals, bags and other souvenir items,” she said in a statement, adding that the other three individual beneficiaries will engage into food selling and tailoring business.

The assistance the beneficiaries received falls under the DOLE’s Individual Projects category of its livelihood program that granted each one of them PHP20,000.

“After canvassing and procurement of goods have been carried out, beneficiaries will receive the tools, jigs and materials required by their respective projects,” Salgados said.

To ensure that recipients are socially ready for the DOLE’s assistance, they were provided with the necessary technical assistance in the form of some training on simple bookkeeping and project management.

Siaton commended the new livelihood program beneficiaries of DOLE, and urged them to work hard and do their best in sustaining their individual projects.

“It’s not every day that the Department of Labor and Employment provides financial assistance. The Department does not just give it to anyone. It means to say that the DOLE’s livelihood beneficiaries received the assistance because they deserve it after their respective project proposals have passed the standards of the Regional Project Management Team,” she added.

Under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP), livelihood projects are categorized into Group Projects and Individual Projects.

Beneficiaries under Group Projects could be granted with a maximum financial assistance of PHP1 million depending on the number of members that comprises the group or association and their project requirements. Those under Individual Projects, on the other hand, could be given up to PHP30,000 depending on the project requirements. (PNA)