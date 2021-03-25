Gov. Yap critic arrested for online libel in Makati











Photo: via Tagbilaran City Police Station

A Manila-based businessman who is a known vocal critic of Governor Arthur Yap’s administration and has exposed alleged corruption at the Capitol was arrested Thursday afternoon in Makati City for online libel.

Emmanuel “Willy” Ramasola was apprehended by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Josephus Baterna of the Regional Trial Court Branch 49 in Tagbilaran City for online libel.

On Wednesday, Ramasola announced that an arrest warrant was issued against him for a cyber libel case filed by the Holy Name University.

He lamented that the warrant was issued despite a standing petition filed before the Department of Justice for review of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case stemmed from Ramasola’s previous statements questioning the integrity of the HNU Research Center’s pre-election survey results issued prior to the 2019 midterm elections.

HNU filed the complaint against Ramasola last year.

The 48-year-old Bohol native’s arrest came a week after Yap also filed seven counts of cyber libel charges against him for his social media posts which exposed alleged corruption at the Capitol.

Ramasola’s exposes led to the filing of a graft and corruption complaint against Yap and several other Capitol officials for alleged anomalous transactions of motorcycles, ambulances, and communication systems.

“The wheels of justice run fast if you are against the Governor of Bohol. Don’t worry Gov, I will post bail soon,” Ramasola said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Ramasola, a staunch supporter of former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco, Jr. who lost to Yap by a slim margin in the 2019 polls, appeared unperturbed by the battery of charges filed against him as he continued to post on his Facebook account following his apprehension.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fight continues. The Boholanos will take revenge for me in 2022. Do not be afraid. In the end, the good will prevail over evil,” he said in a Facebook post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court has set a P48,000 bail for Ramasola’s temporary liberty which he intends settle within the day. (A. Doydora)