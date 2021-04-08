330 TUPAD beneficiaries in Tagbilaran get P5,000 pay

330 TUPAD beneficiaries in Tagbilaran get P5,000 pay

Some 330 displaced workers in Tagbilaran City received their pay on Thursday after they rendered service through various jobs under the national government’s TUPAD (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers) program.

The beneficiaries received P5,000 each during a ceremonial payout led by Mayor Baba Yap, Councilor Jonas Cacho, Councilor Ondoy Borja and personnel of DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment) Bohol at the Tagbilaran City Hall.

According to Yap, all displaced workers are allowed to avail of the program through the Tagbilaran City government as long as they are residents of the city.

“Basta taga Tagbilaran lang unya displaced worker ka, maka avail ka, unya gi-screen g’yud nato og pag ayo,” Yap said.

The mayor said that they will be accepting another batch of beneficiaries, while several other agencies are also making available similar programs to extend livelihood aid to displaced workers.

Meanwhile, Cacho thanked Senator Joel Villanueva who helped secure funds for the project’s implementation in the city.

According to Cacho, the senator’s office has extended aid worth P33 million to Tagbilaran City through various programs, including infrastructure projects.

“Si Senator Joel wala g’yud mo undang og hatag og tabang diri sa syudad, dili lang sa TUPAD, kung dili manghatag pud siya og mga proyekto dinhi,”said Cacho.

According to DOLE, the TUPAD initiative is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers.

Beneficiaries are given work for a 10 to 30 days, depending on the nature of work performed. (A. Doydora)

